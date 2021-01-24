'Boseman irreplaceable in Black Panther'

Los Angeles: Angela Bassett has praised Marvel Studios' decision of not bringing in a new artiste or digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman's likeness for the 'Black Panther' sequel as she believes the late actor is "completely irreplaceable".

Boseman, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a quiet battle with colon cancer, played King of Wakanda, T'Challa aka Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Bassett essayed the role of Black Panther's mother Ramonda in the 2018 movie.

In November, Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso confirmed that the studio would not digitally recreate Boseman, while last month Disney announced that there are no plans of recasting the late actor in the sequel.

She said the love people have for Boseman cannot be duplicated.

"Our brother held it really close, really close to the chest. But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation that we have for who he was and what he shared with us cannot be (replaced) It is missed and appreciated and cannot be duplicated. It's a tremendous honor and, yes, he is completely irreplaceable."