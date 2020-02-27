Book on my life incomplete without Anubhav

Mumbai: Saand Ki Aankh Actor Taapsee Pannu says director Anubhav Sinha has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and that not just her filmography but the book of her life – if ever there is one – shall be incomplete without writing about him.

Taapsee recently took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself with her co-star Pavail Gulati and director Anubhav Sinha, with whom she has worked in films like Mulk and the upcoming film Thappad.

"He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you.

(And since it's writing, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! Zindabad."

Thappad revolves around a married couple and how one day, when the wife is slapped by the husband in front of guests at a party, the incident triggers off a chain reaction that lead to self-realisation for her leading to her walking out of the marriage.