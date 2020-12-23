Bombay HC says Kangana has the right to express

Kangana Ranaut is known for creating chaos through her tweets, comments and speeches on the social media platform as she does not shy away from expressing her viewpoints on matters of national importance. But this very act of hers always lands her up into a war of words for her opinions.

According to a news report, the Bombay High Court ruled in the 'Panga' star's favour when a petitioner told the court that her tweets caused him personal injury and breached his fundamental rights.

The petitioner, named Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, stated that Kangana's tweets on Mumbai and the Maharastra Government were hurtful. He also accused her of creating a rift between communities via her tweets.

However, Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, who had heard the petition said, "This petition needs to be converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), otherwise many people will read newspapers and start coming to the court stating they are hurt. Constitutional right and constitutional remedy are different. This is a vague petition."

"Any individual can have this account.

She also has the fundamental right to have an account to express her thoughts. So, you have to show how your fundamental rights are breached. Unless the case comes under the reasonable restrictions, can we accede to your request? If you have to judge, then what will you do?" asked Justice Shinde.

Earlier, Ranaut had been critical of the Maharashtra government and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena. The next hearing, in this case, got listed for January 7, 2021.