Boman Irani mourns the demise of his mother

On the evening of June 9, Boman Irani took to social media to mourn the demise of his 94-year-old mother. The Bollywood actor informed that his mother passed away peacefully in her sleep early on June 9.

He shared a black and white photograph of his mother on his 'Instagram' handle and said that she played the role of 'both mother and father' to him.

"Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me since she was 32," he wrote.

He added, "What a spirit she was! She was filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there was not much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Do not forget the popcorn', she would say. She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check 'Wikipedia' and IMDb in a flash. She was sharp till the very end."

"She always said 'You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile. Make people happy'. Last night, she asked for malai kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was and always will be a star," concluded Bomani.