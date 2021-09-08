Bolstering Indo-Russian cultural ties

'Le Rythme', a well-reputed cultural organisation of India, has signed two MoUs with the cultural organisations of Russia to strengthen cultural ties between India and Russia. This initiative has been taken at the backdrop of the 75th year of India's Independence to ensure a cultural exchange programme and joint 'Skill Development training on Art and Culture'.

'Indian Business Alliance' (IBA) in Russia and 'Le Rythme' took the lead to sign the MoU with 'Indian National Cultural Center' in Russia and 'Nritya Sabha' in Moscow. Tatiyana Nazarov, Co-Founder of 'Nritya Sabha' exchanged the MoU with Rini Mukherjee, Founder Trustee of 'Le Rythme' after its signing.

The president of Indian Business Alliance and Indian National Cultural Centre of Russia, Sammy Kotwani signed the other MoU