Bollywood to fans!

Mumbai: While B-Towners are busy welcoming the New Year 2020, partying with friends and family, each one of them took out time to wish the fans. Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Posting a black and white picture of himself, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram: "Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year."

Kajol shared a beautiful collage of her photos wearing a red saree and jewellery and shared: "Facing off with 2020. Wishing everyone a fabulous new year."

Varun Dhawan who is on a vacation to Switzerland with his ladylove Natasha Dalal, shared a photo where he poses with her amid the white snow. He captioned: "Let there be snow. Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020."

Sara Ali Khan shared on Instagram: "Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!"

Kiara Advani through her New Year wish shared a list of her upcoming movies with her fans. The actor posted: "2019 has been an extremely special year for me in more ways than one…It has truly been a blessing! Thank you for the immense love for Kabir Singh & Good Newwz! I take all of this with utmost gratitude and wanna thank not only the audience, but also everyone working with me! Whatever I am is because of you all. Wishing you all a very blessed 2020! See you at the movies with Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershah & Guilty."

Disha Patani wrote: "May the year 2020 come with a lot of amazing surprises for you. Happy New Year!"

Ishaan Khatter posted: "Happy new year to you all! Love love love. Can't wait for all the new decade brings."

Urvashi Rautela shared: "HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL. I LOVE YOUUUUU ALL."

Nushrat Bharucha shared: "2020 calling! Gratitude for all that has happened and all the rewards earned & lessons learnt! Goodbye 2019, you'll be missed! Happy New Year everyone!"

Radhika Apte expressed that her new year resolution is to drink more wine! The actor posted a photo of her on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying a glass of red wine. She captioned: "Happy new year to you all!! Wine drinking!".

Shilpa Shetty wished her fans with good health and fitness in the new year and wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Wishing you and your loved ones the very best in 2020. 365 NEW days means 365 NEW OPPORTUNITIES... make the best of this year. Dedicate this year towards achieving a happier, healthier, positive, and fitter version of YOU. Make it happen."

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently on a trip to Amsterdam, shared a beautiful picture of the city's fireworks on Instagram and wrote: "?Seasons greetings and happy new year from #Amsterdam.