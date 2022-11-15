'Bollywood should take lessons from Hollywood'

Akshay Kumar has been in the news of late for his statement on opting out of 'Hera Pheri 3'. He has also been candid in his appraisal of recent releases like 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Bachchhan Paandey'. But recently, while teaming up with 'RRR' star Ram Charan at a media summit, Akshay said that it was the filmmakers who had to shoulder the blame for the disappointing performance of Hindi films and not the audience.

Talking about the evolving tastes of Hindi cinema viewers, Kumar said that Bollywood's makers must learn to dismantle and rebuild their ideas. He emphasised the need to make 'epic' films that can entertain the masses.

Giving an example of Marvel's movies, the '2.0' star said, "Look at Hollywood and what kind of movies they are bringing. It is 'Marvel' movies where everyone comes together and people want to see that."

Akshay, who has never been shy of making larger-than-life movies, explained that the audience is expecting more from Bollywood filmmakers and stars.

"The audiences want to experience and enjoy. The audience wants a story and much more. They don't want to just give their money. They want value for it," she said.

He has worked in a Hollywood-like movie of late when he teamed up with Rajinikanth in '2.0'. Not just that, even the recent 'Ram Setu', which fared with average box office numbers, had a VFX-heavy approach with an attempt to tell a story with contemporary treatment.