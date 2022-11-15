'Bollywood needs to push itself'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is one actor who has carved his own niche in the industry. Whether it is 'Newton', 'Trapped' or the recently released 'Monica, O My Darling', the 38-year-old has experimented with all genres of movies, whether noir, thriller, horror or comedy.

Recently, the 'Badhaai Do' star shared that the 'hybrid' genre in films is being loved by the audience and that it is a natural progression in filmmaking.

In an interview with a leading media house, Rajkummar, who starred in 'Stree', the first among the string of horror comedies, said that experimentation is the key to making good films. He also insisted that comedy in itself is a serious business and a tough genre to master.

Talking about the dismal fate of Bollywood in the last couple of years, the actor candidly said that a poorly made film will not do well, no matter what medium it is released on, whether it is OTT or the big screen.

Moving on, Rao said that, as a matter of fact, Bollywood as a business is not making good films and that it needs to push the envelope and do better.

'Monica, O My Darling' was released on 'Netflix' last week.