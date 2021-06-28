'Bollywood has shaped me into the person I'm'

Kriti Kharbanda, known for her roles in films like 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', 'Housefull 4' and 'Raaz Reboot', recently completed 12 years in the Bollywood industry. On this occasion, the actor shared a heartfelt post on her 'Instagram' handle.

"12 years ago, on June 12, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry that has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today. In my time as an actor, I have met so many people for who I'm grateful. I have learned lessons and so much about myself. I found my calling and it became my identity. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you," she wrote.

"Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done and the feeling is surreal. It can be hard to put into words how grateful I feel."

"While the world looks exciting and glamorous, (which it is), it has also tedious and difficult. But then again, what is not? This is my 24/7! I love who I have become. The simple middle-class girl

has become ambitious and self-confident," she wrote further.