Bollywood hails the US Presidential election results

Mumbai: A long, dark night ended for America according to several Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richa Chadha and filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta who hailed the US election results after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President of the US, respectively.

Priyanka said that the election accurately mirrored the essence of a functioning democracy. She also hailed Harris' victory as a testimony that dreams do come true. "Congratulations to

the new President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who became the first black woman as Vice President! Dream big girls as anything can happen! Congratulations America," she added.

"America, you can breathe now. Let everyone breathe. Congratulations America! Go spread love and change people. You have a lot of people to change," Anubhav Sinha tweeted.

Richa Chadha said that the US election results were the only glimmer of hope for 2020, a year marred by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hansal Mehta recalled filming his Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' when Trump was elected as president and said he could feel a 'pall of gloom on set, some cried and some were just silent'.

"I remember those faces and can imagine the smiles on them tonight. A long, dark night has ended," the 'Scam 1992' director said.

Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the US on January 20, 2021.