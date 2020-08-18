'Bollywood got very upset with me'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who gave a glimpse of the inner working of Bollywood in his film 'Heroine', said that he had faced a lot of resistance from the film industry after its release. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, 'Heroine' showed the manipulations of PR machinery and how leading ladies' roles are chopped on the demands of the leading men and other things.

In a recent interview, Madhur said, "After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, people on social media are telling me whatever I had shown in the movie 'Heroine' is true. I have shown in the film what actors go through, how they fight their own battles, the PR things and all."

Madhur claimed that 'Heroine' had rubbed a lot of people in Bollywood the wrong way.

"When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it on other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in 'Heroine' is 95 percent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I do not belong to any lobby or camp," he said.

'Heroine' originally starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who opted out of the film due to her pregnancy. Kareena was then brought on board. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Randeep Hooda.