Bollywood celebrities pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II

Bollywood celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and others mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest-serving monarch of the UK. She died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement.

Taking to 'Instagram', Sushmita Sen posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. In the photo, the late Queen smiled looking away from the camera as she wore a lime green outfit and matching hat. She wrote, "What an incredible and truly celebrated life! She loved colours and lived every shade of them in a single lifetime. The very embodiment of queen! Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth ll."

Anupam Kher shared several old as well as new pictures of Queen Elizabeth II on 'Instagram'. He captioned the post, "Even though she was the Queen for 70 years, she also represented grace, compassion, dignity, strength and kindness. As an individual, there was something inspirational about Queen Elizabeth! The world will miss her! May her soul RIP! Om Shanti."

Kajol shared a photo of the Queen, featuring her side face. She captioned the post, "May Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace." On her 'Instagram' stories, Anushka Sharma posted a black and white picture of young Queen Elizabeth II sitting at a table writing. She captioned the picture, "Rest in Grace."

Kareena Kapoor also shared the same picture, but in coloured, of Queen Elizabeth II. In the photo, the Queen wore a printed floral outfit. Though Kareena didn't caption the post, she added a red heart emoji along with the photo.

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a condolence message on 'Twitter'. Sharing a 'BBC' post, he tweeted, "End of an era! Through the toughest times, she never let go of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of the UK."

Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolences. She posted an old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II. In the photo, she held the Queen's hand and greeted her. While Shilpa opted for a purple dress, the Queen was seen in a white outfit. She captioned the post, "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II."

Kamal Haasan, who took to 'Twitter' and shared a throwback pic with the Queen as he mourned the loss, tweeted: "I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who had been the queen for 70 years. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of 'Marudhanyagam'. It was probably the only film shoot she attended. I still vividly remember meeting her at the palace five years ago at a cultural event in London. My deepest condolences to the people of England and the Royal Family for the loss of their beloved Queen."