'Bollywood can't adopt a victim mindset over failures'

Writer and 'Censor Board' chief Prasoon Joshi talked about the recent spate of box office disappointments the Hindi film industry has produced. He said that the film industry cannot adopt a 'victim mindset' and must instead look for ways to get past this slump. He also spoke about why most Bollywood films are flopping.

The Hindi film industry, by and large, has not had a very productive 2022. Many big-budget films featuring top stars have tanked at the box office. This has happened, even though films from the south have done well, sometimes even in the Hindi belt. Many Hindi films have also faced boycott calls during this time. This has led to many speculating that Bollywood is 'dead'.

Recently speaking at a famed event of a leading media house, Prasoon said this has happened because the industry and the creators there have lost connection with their roots.

"There was a time when Bollywood films had stories taken from literature and mythology. These tales were connected to their roots. Then, at some point, Bollywood became self-congratulatory and went into a bubble. There are mainly people from Mumbai here. Many have never seen a farmer in real life. But then they try to show farmers in films. They are cut off from their roots."

He added that some thought now needs to go into how the situation can be improved.

"There is a need to do some introspection. It needs to do away with the victim mindset," he stated.