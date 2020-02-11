Bobin in talks to direct Ryan-starrer Clue

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Bobin is in negotiations to helm Clue , the movie adaptation based on Hasbro board games.

Ryan Reynolds is headlining the project and he will also produce it through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures, reported Deadline.

Previously, Emmy-winning actor-director Jason Bateman was in discussions to direct the movie.

The board game was previously adapted into a 1985 movie, starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.

The project was first announced in 2018 when the Deadpool star had signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, which has merged with Disney now.

Bobin's last directorial was Paramount's Dora and the Lost City of Gold.