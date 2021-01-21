Bobby to be the lead actor in 'Arth' remake

If reports are to be believed, the makers of 1982 classic 'Arth' finally chose their leading man for the new version of the film. A source close to the development informed that Bobby Deol was roped in to reprise Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role and producers Ajay Kapoor and Sharat Chandra are in their last leg of discussion with the actor.

Featuring Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in the lead, the old movie revolves around a filmmaker who decides to leave his wife after getting into an extramarital affair with an actress.

Confirming the news, Chandra said, "Yes, the supremely talented Bobby Deol will reprise Kulbhushan Kharbanda Ji's role in the 'Arth' remake. We are in the final stage of discussions with him."

To be directed by Revathi, the remake is expected to roll in the first half of 2021. Interestingly, she had featured in the 1993 Tamil remake of the film 'Marupadiyum' directed by Balu Mahendra.