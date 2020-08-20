Bobby reacts to nepotism debate

Bobby Deol, who is returning to movies with his digital debut with 'Netflix original' film 'Class of '83', recently reacted to the spiking nepotism debate. Veteran actor Dharmendra's son said that it is easier for a star kid to get their first film, but eventually, their work will speak for them.

"I think it exists in every profession and not just movie business. It has been there always. I think it is not the fault of the kids who grew up in a family who were in the same business. They did not choose to be born in the family. Every parent's duty is to bring their child up in the right way, educate them and to support them when they choose a profession. Sometimes, a doctor's son would want to be a doctor, or his father would want him to be a doctor. Similarly, an actor's son might want to be an actor. I feel struggles and opportunities come equally to everyone," said Bobby.

He further added, "If you are from the movie business, the first movie is easier to get, but that does not mean that the one movie would make your career. No. Eventually, it is your work which will speak for you and if you are good, people will want to work with you and that is how my career was built. I was a Deol when I was launched, but then I had my own identity as Bobby. I guess even though I am an insider, I am still struggling. I am not saying it is easier or not easier for an insider or outsider, I think it is just that the population is so much and people try for different professions, but it is difficult to get many opportunities. It is also luck that comes into factor. Not everyone gets a chance to play cricket."

"My advice to all youngsters is that it is a difficult profession, but do not give up. All the major stars in our country are outsiders if you see. My father was an outsider, but he made it," the actor concluded his statement while giving a piece of advice to the youngsters.