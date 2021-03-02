Bobby 'is in talks' for the remake of 'Arth'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who was earlier approached to play Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role in the remake of Mahesh Bhatt's directed film 'Arth', confirmed the news that he is 'in talks but have not signed it as yet'.

To be directed by actor-director Revathi, the film is likely to go on the floor this year. The film is being produced by Ajay Kapoor and Sharat Chandra.

However, the makers have yet to finalise the leading ladies for the film. According to some sources, there were reports that Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez will play as the two leading ladies, but it is yet to be confirmed. Taapsee Pannu was also approached by the producers to play Shabana Azmi's role, which she refused due to her work commitments.

Revathi had played Shabana Azmi's role in the Tamil remake of the film 'Marupadiyum'. She said that when she was approached to direct the remake she was not sure if she could do it. However, she agreed to direct it after speaking to director Mahesh Bhatt.