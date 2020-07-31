Bobby Deol's digital debut project to release in August

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol is all set to enter the digital world in August with his upcoming film, "Class of 83".



"Class of '83" is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment. On Friday, it was announced that the film will release on Netflix next month.

The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

That apart, "Masaba Masaba" is also slated to release in August.

The scripted series is based on real-life moments from fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life. It follows her background, her fashion world, family and her foray back into the dating world. It will also feature her mother, actress Neena Gupta. The series is written and directed by Sonam Nair.

Meanwhile, the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is also slated to premiere on Netflix on August 12.

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.