Bobby Brown Jr passes away

American musician Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr was found dead in his California residence on Wednesday, as per the statement of the Los Angeles Police Department. He was 28.

The police stated that they responded to a medical

emergency and the deceased male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr. No details were made available regarding the cause of death.

Bobby Brown Jr was also a musician like his famous father and had released his debut single 'Say Something' in September this year.

"I love you forever King," Bobby Brown Jr's brother Landon wrote on his 'Instagram' handle.

Born in 1992, Bobby Brown Jr was one of Bobby Brown's seven children. Kim Ward was his biological mother, whereas, late singer Whitney Houston was his step-mother.