BMC registers case against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a case against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building into a hotel in Juhu.

The BMC registered the case under 'Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act', which accused the 'Simbaa' star of increasing, altering the structure and changing the use of land without the authorities' permission.

Sonu reacted to the matter and said that he had already taken permission from BMC and was already waiting for the approval from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The complaint by BMC was lodged on January 4 at Juhu police station, as per a news report. In the complaint, the civic body stated that Sood converted the Shakti Sagar Building on AB Nair Road into a hotel without permission.

"It has been found that Sonu Sood has made a change in the use of land by himself. Apart from this, the residential building has been converted into a residential hotel building by making additional construction out of the fixed plan. For this, they have not even obtained the necessary technical approval from the authority," stated the news report.