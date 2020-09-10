BMC issues 'illegal construction' notice to Manish

As the controversy around Kangana Ranaut seems to die down, the BMC sent a notice to ace designer Manish Malhotra for turning his house into a commercial space and there were multiple illegal constructions. The designer's office is adjoining to Kangana's property.

As per the notice issued, under Section 351 (unauthorised construction) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, it is being said that Malhotra's office at Pali Hill is an unauthorised change of the property from residence to commercial on the first floor. Not only that, the office had illegally erected partitions/cabins on the same floor and two more violations are made at his office.

As per reports, the acea designer Manish Malhotra has got seven days to respond to the notice and

is expected to come up

with a satisfactory answer soon.