BMC files FIR against Gauhar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) booked actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to the Oshiwara police team, the actor had tested positive and was asked to quarantine herself.

A 'BMC' official stated, "When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We learned that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station."

"An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official," said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

Soon after lodging the FIR, the 'BMC' tweeted, "No compromise on city's safety! 'BMC' has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus."