Blake to star in 'We Used To Live Here'

'Gossip Girl' fame Blake Lively recently came on board to produce Marcus Kliewer's psychological thriller novella, titled 'We Used to Live Here'. According to a 'Deadline' report, the Hollywood actor will also be starring in the lead role. OTT streamer 'Netflix' is also in the picture as it is making a screen rights deal for the novella.

The psychological thriller novella was published as part of Reddit's no-sleep feature. It revolves around a visitor returning to their childhood home to realise that it is not the same how it once used to be. With a raging snowstorm outside, the visitor refuses to leave and is stuck indoors with the family which includes a couple and two kids.

Apart from Blake, the film will also see producers Kate Vorhoff through Blake Lively's 'B for Effort' production banner along with Ground Control Entertainment's Scott Glassgold and 6th and Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan.

"The film landed at 'Netflix' through 6th and Idaho's first-look 'Netflix' deal," revealed the Deadline's report.

The novella deal with 'Netflix' is a six-figure deal and a few other deals are also being tied up.

While the rest of the casting is yet to be announced, this will be Lively's second such exciting project. The actor had earlier signed on to star in and produce Netflix's adaptation of 'Lady Killer', which is based on the 'Dark Horse Comics' series.