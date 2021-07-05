Blake and Gwen are officially married

After delaying their impending nuptials for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma after registering for a marriage license in the previous week. As per reports, the couple tied the knot on July 3 in a romantic ceremony that saw their close family and friends in attendance.

The couple had expressed their urge to get married this summer after several COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, thus allowing them to host a ceremony that could have their friends and family in attendance. According to 'Page Six', Gwen's parents were spotted arriving for the ceremony.

As per the photos obtained by 'Page Six', Stefani and Shelton exchanged their vows at a church built on their Oklahoma estate. Shelton's Oklahoma ranch was known to be their wedding venue ever since the news of a chapel being built there especially for the duo to tie the knot had made the news.

Stefani and Shelton began dating after working together on 'The Voice' in 2015. During their relationship, the couple also collaborated for work and since getting together, the musicians together worked on songs such as 'Nobody But You', 'Happy Anywhere' and 'You Make it Feel Like Christmas together'.

In terms of their previous relationships, Stefani shares three children – Kingston (15), Zuma (12) and Apollo (7) with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. As for Shelton,

the musician was previously married to Miranda Lambert and split in 2015.