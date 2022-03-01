Blackpink's Rose tests positive for COVID-19

Blackpink's Rose has tested positive for COVID-19. The band's agency released a statement, saying that she is not exhibiting any particular symptoms.

The statement read, "Blackpink's Rosé's took a PCR test before her overseas departure on February 28 and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities. The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative and no one, including Rosé who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms."

"All four members of 'Blackpink' have completed their COVID-19 vaccination and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort for their well-being. We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rosé's rapid recovery as well as the 'Blackpink' members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future," the statement further read.