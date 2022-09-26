Blackpink's 'Born Pink' debuts at number one on 'Billboard Top 200'

Blackpink's comeback has been worth the wait. The girl K-pop sensation's album 'Born Pink' debuted at number one on the 'Top 200 Albums Chart'. 'Blackpink' has now become the first female K-pop artist in history ever to top the 'Billboard 200'. According to 'Luminate' (formerly 'MRC Data'), 'Born Pink' scored a total of 102,000 equivalent album units during the week ending September 22.

The album's total score consisted of 75,500 traditional album sales, which indicates that it had the seventh-biggest US sales week of any album released in 2022. This is already proving to be a golden year for 'Blackpink', as Lisa won 'Best K-Pop' at the 2022 VMA's for her song 'Lalisa' and the group won 'Metaverse' performance of the year, a new category for the 2022 VMA's.

Meanwhile, their song 'Pink Venom' continues to be a rage on the charts. The band - comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie, had recently celebrated their sixth anniversary and penned emotional notes for their fans.

On the other hand, 'NCT 127' achieved another milestone as the band scored their second top three albums on the 'Billboard 200'. Their new album two 'Baddies' debuted at number three on the 'Top 200 Albums' chart. 'NCT 127' is now the second K-pop artist in history to chart three albums in the top five of the 'Billboard 200', following BTS. 'NCT 127' had earlier made it to the top five with their 2020 album 'Neo Zone', which had debuted at number five.