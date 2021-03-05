'Black Panther will be different after Chadwick'

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o recently talked about shooting the second franchise of 'Black Panther'. During an interview with 'Good Morning America', she got candid about filming the movie without the previous film's lead-Chadwick Boseman.

"It is going to be different, of course, without our king to go back into that world," said the 38-year-old actor.

She added, "I know that all of us are dedicated to carrying on Chadwick's legacy in this new 'Black Panther'. Ryan Coogler has some really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family."

Earlier this year, 'Marvel' chief Kevin Feige had confirmed that Chadwick's role of T'Challa would not be recast and the film would actually focus on the world of Wakanda instead.

"So much of the comics and that first movie are in the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story," he had shared.