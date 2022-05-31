Bihar govt makes Art, Culture & Youth Dept nodal authority for finalising new film development & promotion policy

Patna: The Bihar government on Monday decided to make the Art, Culture and Youth department the nodal authority for finalising the new film development and promotion policy of the state.

Earlier, the task was assigned to the Tourism department of the state government.

Now the Art, Culture and Youth Department will be the sole authority for finalising the new film development and promotion policy for the state after consulting all stakeholders. After finalisation of the new policy, the same will be sent to the state cabinet for its approval.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani here on Monday. The meeting was attended by S Siddharth (Additional Chief Secretary, Finance), Bandana Preyashi (Secretary-Art, Culture and Youth Department) and Kanwal Tanuj (Additional Secretary, Tourism).

The Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited (a wing of the art, culture and youth department) will soon begin the exercise of finalizing the new film policy.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently expressed his displeasure over the delay in finalisation of the new film promotion policy of the state.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of his weekly public interaction programme 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri' on May 9, Kumar instructed the state chief secretary to call a meeting of all concerned departments in this regard and ensure that the new film promotion policy is finalised at the earliest.

While discussing about the outcome of Monday's meeting, the Art, Culture and Youth department secretary told PTI, "Now the task of finalising the new film development and promotion policy of the state has been assigned to us. The department will draft the new policy with the aim to create an amiable atmosphere that not only would facilitate film shooting at a large scale in Bihar, but also ensure all-round development of activities related to various aspects of film production."

The new policy will also provide an opportunity for growth to the talents of the state in all departments of filmmaking, she said, adding it will generate opportunities for employment in the state besides attracting additional capital investment through the film industry.

"We will soon finalize the draft policy after consultation of all stakeholders," she added.

"Provision will be made for the creation of Film Development Fund for financing schemes for development of films and film-related infrastructure in the state in the new policy. The state government will promote the creation of infrastructure required for making films," said Preyashi.

"A film facilitation unit will be created that will work as a single-window mechanism for granting all permissions relating to shooting for films in Bihar under one roof in a time-bound manner," she said.