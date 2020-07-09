Bihar court dismisses case against Karan, Salman

The Bihar court turned down a petition that had accused Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar of abetment to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition that was filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had earlier pointed out that the matter laid outside the court's jurisdiction.

Interestingly, in the petition filed barely three days after the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14, Ojha had also named a few 'witnesses' from Bollywood. Actor Kangana Ranaut had also come out with a couple of angry messages blaming nepotism and favouritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

A serial litigant had recently come up with petitions against top film and political personalities and even foreign heads of states, few of which went beyond the admission stage. Lawyer Ojha had remained unfazed by the CJM's order.

Incidentally, many film personalities, especially those hailing from Bihar, had expressed apprehensions of foul play in the Patna-born actor's death and sought a CBI inquiry.