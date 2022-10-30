'BigHit Music' calls off Jin's 'The Astronaut' listening party

New Delhi: BTS' management agency 'BigHit' said all schedules related to member Jin's latest song, 'The Astronaut' have been postponed.

The announcement came after the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed on the night of October 29 after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the biggest outdoor Halloween festivities in South Korea since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

'BigHit Music', who didn't mention the stampede in central Seoul, said the company will inform fans and followers about the updated schedule in the future.

"We would like to inform you that the schedules scheduled for October 30-31 have been postponed of 'The Astronaut' lyric video. We will inform you of the schedule again through a notice at a later date. We ask for your understanding, fans. Thank you," the agency said in the tweet.

According to the Korean entertainment portal 'Soompi', broadcaster 'SBS' also cancelled the premiere of its weekly music programme 'Inkigayo'.

"On October 30, 'Inkigayo' will not be airing (Episode 1160). Accordingly, we are informing you that today's pre-recording and fan admission to the live broadcast has also been cancelled," the channel said in a statement.

'SM Entertainment' - the agency behind popular K-pop groups like 'Super Junior', 'Girls Generation', 'Red Velvet' and 'EXO' - called off its annual Halloween party in the wake of the Itaewon tragedy.

The company was originally planning to stream the red carpet for its 'Smtown Wonderland' bash online for the first time this year.