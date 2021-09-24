Salman Khan said that his over a decade-long association with the reality show 'Bigg Boss' is his 'longest relationship' and he keeps coming back to it every year faithfully. Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' in Austria, has been associated with the show since its season four in 2010.

The superstar will be seen hosting the 15th season of the 'Colors' show, set to premiere on October 2.

In a video message shown to the media during a special event at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the 55-year-old actor said the show has a stronghold on him and it brings a certain 'permanency' in his life.

"My relationship with 'Bigg Boss' is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Some relationships, what do I say, let it go. But 'Bigg Boss' has brought certain permanency in my life. Though sometimes for those four months, we do not see eye to eye but when we are parting ways after a season's end, we are desperate to reunite," Khan said in the message.

The latest season will see contestants staying in a jungle, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the 'Bigg Boss' house.

"The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny

survival kit but will be scolded by 'Bigg Boss' and will be punished. Luxury budgets will be slashed," Khan said.