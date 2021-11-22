Big Fat Indian Wedding

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are now married. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on November 21 and posed for the paparazzi after the nuptials.

Anushka wore a lavender lehenga and diamond jewellery while Aditya was in a yellow sherwani and dhoti. She had vermillion on her forehead while posing for the paparazzi along with Aditya.

A video from the wedding shows the two standing on stage with garlands in their hands. However, Aditya takes out a handkerchief from his pocket and wipes Anushka's tears before the two go on to exchange garlands.

Wishing the two on 'Instagram Stories' along with their wedding picture, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations. You both are pure love. M out of love."

She wrote another picture of her and her sister Samiksha posing with the newlyweds. She captioned them as 'Mrs and Mr Seal.'

Several Bollywood celebrities were a part of the wedding which was a multiple-day, star-studded affair. All from Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza to Sussanne Khan took part in the wedding celebrations including the sangeet.