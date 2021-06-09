Big B will resume film work soon

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he will soon resume work on his impending projects after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

As part of the unlock measures issued by the government on June 5, the entertainment industry was allowed to begin to shoot with a time limit of 4 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.

Writing in his blog, the 78-year-old veteran actor expressed relief over the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Delhi.

"Maharashtra and Delhi seems to be in better shape as the digits show a graph that slopes down and the release of the orders to relax some of the stringent measures has taken shape," wrote Bachchan.

He added, "Selected movements are permitted, but the precautions must be observed like wearing a mask, maintaining distance, taking vaccinations and washing, which are all to be in place."

"Certain essential services have been opened up like bars, parlours and restaurants with limited numbers of 50 percent. Also, film work is available till 4 pm only and after that, no movements or work. So some quick scheduling is taking place and in all probability is donning makeup within a few days and off to the studio," he continued.

The veteran star said that the entire crew of his upcoming film 'GoodBye' got vaccinated and extreme precautions are being taken by the team.

"My entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film 'GoodBye' in a few, have all been vaccinated by the production and extreme precautions are in place to maintain precaution," stated Amitabh.

Backed by 'Balaji Telefilms' and 'Reliance Entertainment' production, the Vikas Bahl directorial also features South star Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Neena Gupta as Bachchan's wife.