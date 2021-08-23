Big B visits hospital to see son Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were snapped by the paparazzi outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The duo came to visit actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was admitted due to an injury.

Earlier, in some photos that surfaced online, Abhishek was seen with a sling tied around his right hand and had several bandages over his fingers. There has been no official information or update on his health so far.

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas' which is essentially a spin-off of the character from Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

Apart from this, he also has 'Dasvi' where he will be essaying the role of an uneducated politician. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the other hand, Amitabh has films like 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'Mayday' and Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial in the pipeline.