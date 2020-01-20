Big B unveils first look poster of Jhund
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday treated his fans by sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film Jhund.
"First glimpse of #Jhund," Big B wrote on Instagram.
In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back to the camera as he stares into what appears to be a dilapidated football field.
Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who channelises the street children to build a soccer team.
The look of Big B has left his fans in awe of him.
"Superb glimpse, waiting for your different avatar sir," a user commented.
Actor Amit Sadh too sent his best wishes to Big B.
"Good luck sir...Can't wait for another master piece," he added.
Apart from Jhun, the cine icon will also be seen in Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Jennifer scores maiden SAG best actor trophy20 Jan 2020 3:28 PM GMT
Big B unveils first look poster of Jhund20 Jan 2020 3:27 PM GMT
I cast actors based on talent, not political opinion20 Jan 2020 3:26 PM GMT
Halsey thanks fans for 'accepting' her vulnerabilities20 Jan 2020 3:26 PM GMT
Paul Walker's car collection auctioned for $2.3 mn20 Jan 2020 2:50 PM GMT