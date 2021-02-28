Big B undergoes emergency surgery

Mumbai: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he will be undergoing surgery due to his 'medical condition'.

In a one-line cryptic message on his blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers.

"Medical condition. Surgery. Cannot write," wrote Amitabh.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon start shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next. He will also be seen next in the sports-drama 'Jhund', which will be directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and it will make its debut in the cinema theatres on June 18, 2021. His other release 'Chehre' will open theatrically on April 30, 2021.