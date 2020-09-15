Big B to lend voice to 'Amazon Alexa'

New Delhi: 'Amazon Alexa' announced a partnership with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to create a unique voice experience for its Indian fans.

The 'Amazon Alexa' team will work closely with Bachchan to capture his voice and deliver a new voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, 'shayaris', motivational quotes, advice and more.

"Big B's voice will be available on 'Alexa' devices from 2021", the company said.

Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for 'Alexa, Amazon India' said, "Bachchan's voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers."

'Alexa' in the US already has voices of several celebrities like Samuel L Jackson, but this is the first time that the Indian 'Alexa' will get the voice of a Bollywood celebrity.

One can invoke the conversation between Alexa and Amitabh Bachchan and make the celebrity talk to you by saying 'Hey Alexa, say hello to Amitabh Bachchan'.

"Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows or podcasts, now I am excited

to create this voice experience in partnership with '

Amazon' and 'Alexa'. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively

with my audience and well-wishers," Bachchan said on joining Alexa's voice experience.

'Alexa' is also available on the 'Fire TV Stick' with 'Alexa Voice Remote', 'Fire TV Edition', the free 'Alexa' app as well as the 'Amazon' shopping app (Android only). In addition, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with 'Alexa' built-in.