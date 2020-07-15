Big B shares tribute post to thank doctors

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus on July 11, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Since then, social media has been pouring in prayers and wishes for their fast recovery. According to their first social media post, the two have mild symptoms and were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Just sometime back, the actor even thanked each and everyone for sending prayers and wishes for the Bachchan family.

Recently, Big B again shared a post on his 'Instagram' account. The post is dedicated to doctors.

The actor shared a tribute for the doctors and appreciated them for their selfless deeds. He said that they are 'god like incarnations' and 'companions of the sufferer.' His note read, "Pristine white their layered dress; dedicated to serve they be; god like incarnations they; companions of the sufferer they; erased they their ego have; to us they have embraced in care; they be the divine destination; they fly the flags of humanity."

Apart from Abhishek and Amitabh, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had also tested positive for COVID-19. While Jaya, Shweta and her daughter Navya and son Agastya had also tested negative.

Earlier, it was reported that Big B and Abhishek were stable and responded well to the treatment.