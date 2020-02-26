Big B in praise of Ranbir's talent

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has to put four of himself into action to keep up with his favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor's talent on the sets of Brahmastra.

Amitabh recently took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. One picture shows Ranbir sitting on two chairs, while 102 Not Out actor is seen sitting on four. Big B's tweet suggests he needs for of himself to keep up with Ranbir's talent.

"Work starts early, like 6 am... Rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it with one of my favourites. I need 4 of those chair emoji (chairs) to keep up with his enormous talent!" Amitabh captioned the image.

The megastar took to his blog and wrote: "A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .... with the favourite Ranbir... more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow," he wrote.

Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.