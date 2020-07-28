Big B enraged by Twitter trolls

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan reacted sharply to trolls in an open letter he wrote from the COVID-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital. He penned the note to anonymous trolls who have been wishing his death due to the novel Coronavirus.

The megastar wrote, "They write to tell me - 'I hope you die with this COVID-19. Hey Mr Anonymous, you do not even write your father's name because you do not know who fathered you. There are only two things that can happen - either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die, you would not

get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name. I pity you."

"The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan, but that shall no longer exist! If by god's grace I live and survive, then you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm and not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers," he added.

The veteran actor further wrote, "I have yet to tell them to. But if I survive, then I shall and let me tell you that they are a force incensed, then they traverse the entire world from the West to the East from the North to the South. They are not just the owner of this page to say that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family'! All I shall say to them is - 'thok do saalon ko'."