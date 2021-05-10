Big B contributes Rs 2 crore to a COVID care facility

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan contributed Rs 2 crore to 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre' at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here to help them combat the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi's 'Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee', shared the news on 'Twitter'.

"'Sikhs are legendary, salute to their service' - these were the words of Bachchan ji when he contributed Rs 2 crore to 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Facility'," Sirsa wrote.

He added that when Delhi was facing a crunch in oxygen supply, Bachchan would every day enquire about the progress at the facility, which started from the afternoon of May 3 with 300 beds.

In another tweet, Sirsa informed that the 78-year-old actor also arranged oxygen cylinders from abroad for the facility.

"He is not just a reel hero but a real-life Hero," tweeted Sirsa.

During the 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World', which aired on May 9, Amitabh Bachchan had also urged the global community to help India, which is currently battling a deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.