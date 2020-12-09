Big B, Alia enter 'Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars' list

Names of A-stars like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan got featured in the 'Forbes' list of 'Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media' in the Asia-Pacific region. The list also mentioned Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, besides singers Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar.

In the inaugural '100 Digital Stars' list, 'Forbes Asia' highlights the name of celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities managed to remain active using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness, inspire optimism and even helped causes like COVID-19 relief.

In the list, Big B was credited for raising $7 million for the Coronavirus relief this year.

Describing Akshay as Bollywood's highest-paid actor, the list stated that the actor donated $4 million to COVID-19 relief in India and took part in the 'I for India' fundraising concert on 'Facebook Live' in May, which raised Rs 520 million ($7 million) for GiveIndia's COVID-19 fund.

The list also included international stars like Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, South Korean girl band Blackpink, boy band BTS, actor and singer

Jay Chou, Lee Min-ho and actors Mahira Khan, singers Atif Aslam, Troye Sivan and many others.