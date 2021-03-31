Bieber's 'Justice' debuts at No. 1 on 'Billboard 200'

Singer Justin Bieber is proud to create history as his sixth studio album 'Justice', which was released on March 19, debuted at number one on 'Billboard 200' while his fifth single 'Peaches' feat Daniel Caesar and Giveon debuted atop 'Billboard Hot 100'. With both 'Justice' and 'Peaches' triumphantly debuting atop 'Billboard 200' and 'Hot 100' simultaneously, Bieber is the first solo male to achieve this grand milestone.

Moreover, Bieber joins Billboard's elite club featuring Taylor Swift, who accomplished the feat twice and BTS, who earned the title once. Previously, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore', 'Cardigan' and 'Evermore', Willow combos topped 'Billboard 200' and 'Hot 100' simultaneously, while BTS achieved the milestone with 'BE' and 'Life Goes On' respectively.

'Justice' is Justin's eighth 'Billboard 200' number one album and 'Peaches' is Bieber's seventh 'Billboard Hot 100' number one single. 'Peaches' also marks Caesar and Giveon's first 'Hot 100' number one entry.

According to 'MRC Data', 'Peaches' drew in an impressive 30.6 million US streams while selling 16,000 downloads in the week ending March 25. Moreover, Justin's funky single also drew in 12.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending March 28.

Interestingly, 'Peaches' took the top slot in both 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global Exclusive', US.