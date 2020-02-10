Bieber donates $100K to fan's mental health charity
New York: Pop singer Justin Bieber donated $100,000 to a fan here who was raising money for mental health awareness.
Bieber was in the city promoting his upcoming album "Changes" with an appearance at MTV's Fresh Out Live event. And while in town, the "Yummy" star took the time to share a generous donation with fan Julie Coker, who was campaigning for the cause, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I work for mental health now because of my own mental health struggles in the past. And it's important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50 per cent of us will have a mental health challenge in our lifetime," Coker told the New York Post.
She added: "Justin has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everybody else... will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way."
Bieber has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably took time away from the spotlight last year to focus on his personal wellbeing, amid a battle with Lyme disease.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi10 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal...10 Feb 2020 10:10 AM GMT
West Bengal announces 100 MSME parks in 3 years, housing...10 Feb 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Android flaw BlueFrag lets attackers send malware over...10 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G: True style and fitness package10 Feb 2020 9:53 AM GMT