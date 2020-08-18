Bidding adieu to the musical giant

Pandit Jasraj, the legendary classical Indian vocalist, a Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient, bid adieu to the mortal world today in New Jersey, USA. Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, who shares an equation with him that goes back decades, was deeply saddened to lose a great senior and someone he immensely respected.

Talking about Pandit Jasraj, Javed told an English daily, "It's a terrible loss. He was one of the last standing giants in the world of classical music in India, a true legend that we had. I was fortunate to have had close relations with his family and him. At this moment, my thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter Durga, whose life revolved around her father. For me, she is like my own daughter, and with the kind of emotional attachment she had with Panditji, I don't know how she will handle this loss. I will pray so she finds the strength to cope with the loss of her father. Panditji was the focal point of Durga's life. She was proud of him and very close to him."

Akhtar later tweeted, "A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heartfelt condolence to Pandit Jasraj 's family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessing all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO!!"

Elaborating on his equation with Pandit Jasraj, Javed said, "He was highly revered. With passing years, and with increasing success, popularity, and influence over young minds, he remained a humble man. His humility is what I will always remember him for. He was a thorough gentleman. Unka andaaz hi kuch aisa tha. He had an understated personality. He was very kind and gentle with young students of music. His fans and students loved being around him. I have seen him interact with students in India and abroad. I have seen him perform to packed halls, full of classical music patrons. I can't imagine what they must be feeling today."

Singer Anuradha Paudwal has also offered prayers for her teacher, Pandit Jasraj. Anuradha is among those fortunate classical singers who had a chance to be taught by the legend. Anuradha recalls, "I must have been 23-24 years old when I got a chance to work with Panditji on two ballets - Kaan Kahaani Suneya Kare and Geet Govind. He was a humble, gentle soul who was an equally great artiste. He was a wonderful human being who treated all his students, fellow singers and even his juniors with a lot of respect and love. When we were working on these ballets, I got a chance to be trained by him. He would treat all of us as if we were his children. The lessons Panditji taught me are my dharohars, my greatest strengths today."

With a musical career spanning almost 80 years, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Born in Haryana, he represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists, which includes 83-year-old Kishori Amonkar, the doyenne of the Jaipur Atrauli gharana.

Indian percussionist Sivamani, popularly called 'Drums Sivamani', called it a huge loss while recollecting his last meeting with the musician in Mumbai in December 2019. "It is big and shocking news for the entire music world. He has inspired so many people, so many generations and brought together so many talents. I am very down. I pray for his soul, heartfelt condolences to his family," said Sivamani.

Singer-songwriter and composer Shafqat Amanat Ali remembered the time he had shared the stage with Pandit Jasraj. He wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of #PanditJasraj ji. Honoured to have shared a stage with him. A true legend & an affectionate human being. A monumental loss to the world of music. My condolences to his family & fans."

Sharing photos, Pandit Jasraj's granddaughter and singer Shweta pandit write, Goof bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me..but I have no words now."

A.R Rahman wrote on twitter, "#RIPPanditJasraj Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars."

Singer Salim Merchant remembered the celebrated musician Pandit Jasraj in his post. He said, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us. His voice and music has inspired and left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music."

"I just heard of the passing of the legendary Pandit Jasraj ji. My condolences are with his music itself and to every musician on the planet. It is a truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin and Lalit Pandit, Shweta and Shraddha Pandit and of course Durga Jasraj ji and the family," tweeted singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

"I'm devastated by the news of the 'light of music' and our beloved legend of legends Pandit Jasraj's demise. The world of music is darkened as its brightest light has faded. A giant of a musician has gone, who was blessed with divinity in his voice. He was a father figure for me. RIP Pandit Jasraj," wrote music composer Adnan Sami.

Shankar Mahadevan also commented on Pandit Jasraj's demise, "I'm devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension. A big void now lies in the world of Indian classical music. His music will live on this planet."

"Sangeet Martand and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj ji left for his heavenly abode. My deepest condolences are with my dear Madhura maoshi, Durga, Sharang and the countless students and fans of this great legend. The world of Indian classical music has lost a giant," said Renuka Shahane on Pandit Jasraj's death.

Minister of Law and Justice of India Ravi Shankar Prasad took to 'Twitter' to express his condolences, "My deep condolences on the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music. He was a true legend. I had first heard him in Patna as a school student. His bhajan on Maa Durga and Bhawani remains my all time favourite, apart from many other renditions."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pandit Jasraj. Ever since my accident in January 2020, I have been waking up to the strains of the best of Pandit Jasraj and am deeply grateful for the solace his voice has given me over the years," veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted.

Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, Dipannita Sharma also shared their condolences on Twitter.