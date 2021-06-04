Bhumi slams people for violence against doctors

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her 'Twitter' handle to condemn the ongoing violence against doctors and other frontline workers.

"Violence towards our doctors and frontline workers is completely unacceptable and quite appalling. Our medical sector has been working tirelessly over the last 14 months. The least we can do is to show our support, gratitude and compassion towards them," tweeted the 'Saand Ki Aankh' star.

Pednekar had also been extending help to several people across the globe ever since she launched her COVID-19 warrior initiative. Recently, she collaborated with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to aid Coronavirus patients in Karnataka.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Durgamati', which was released in December 2020. She will next feature in 'Badhaai Do' co-starring 'Stree' star Rajkummar Rao.

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film is produced by 'Junglee Pictures' and serves as a spiritual sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' (2018). The shooting of the upcoming film was wrapped up on March 6, 2021.