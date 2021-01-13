Bhumi shows gratitude to yesteryears ladies for bringing change

Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her brilliant acting skills in films such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Sonchiriya' showed her gratitude towards the yesteryears phenomenal leading ladies for bringing in the change for the heroines on-screen.

"Through all the eras of cinema, there have always been films that have stood out for the progressive portrayal of women. Even in the 1990s and because I am a 1990s kid - be it 'Rangeela', 'DDLJ', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' - there were movies which had women play strong characters. So, luckily a massive change had already started before I became an actress and it definitely helped me. Jaya ma'am, Shabana ma'am, Smita ma'am, Sridevi ma'am, Hema ma'am, Rekha ma'am - they have all done some wholesome cinema and contributed greatly towards how women were portrayed on-screen," shared the 'Lust Stories' star.

She added, "As a female actor, I am not just expected to be in a film just to add glamour or to be in a song or to be an object of admiration. There is a lot more that I am contributing to a film today. I feel women today are at a much better place and in a much better position to command respect for their craft."

Bhumi further said that today's audience celebrates the versatility and she is really happy about this progression in society.

"If you look at Kareena Kapoor, she has done a 'Chameli' and a 'Fevicol Se'. So if you look at the choices of actresses today, you will see that everyone is being so different and diverse and that is just amazing. Today, people expect something from an actress like me and that is my brand of cinema and my credibility and I'm grateful for the responsibility that audiences have placed on me," commented the actor.