Bhumi pleads Delhiites to donate plasma for COVID patients

Bhumi Pednekar is spreading awareness about COVID-19 through her social media. The actress is sharing important details for those in need. From sharing names of the people who gave oxygen cylinders to ways of donating plasma, the actress is putting out all the necessary details to help her fans and followers. The actress on Friday shared a video urging Delhiites to donate plasma. In the video, she tried to get the attention of the people of Delhi, in particular, and said that they should come forward to donate plasma so the lives of the people can be saved.

In the video, Bhumi says in Hindi, "Delhi Wale This is the real time to show your heart. There have been many requests from Delhi-NCR which are in dire need of plasma. Those who have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 28 days should come forward in this battle and donate their plasma." She also shared a link in her bio and explained that upon filling the form, her team will connect the donors to the patients if they are comfortable.

It is noteworthy that Bhumi Pednekar has joined in to support those who need assistance in such difficult times. Apart from her global star Priyanka Chopra also took to her verified Twitter account to share COVID related information. Actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared helpline numbers on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Bhumi tested COVID 19 negative last week. The actress shared the news with fans via Instagram. "Am -- but super + about life," she wrote with a green tick emoji on her verified Instagram account. Bhumi posted a close-up selfie with her post that captures her lying in bed, and tagged the post with #NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise and #IsolationOver.

The actress had tested positive on April 5, around the same day as Vicky Kaushal, her co-star in the upcoming film "Mr Lele". Vicky announced testing negative on Friday. Incidentally, actress Katrina Kaif, who had tested Covid positive around the same time, informed via Instagram earlier on Saturday that she has tested negative.