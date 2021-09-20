Bhumi Pednekar named first ever ambassador & beauty collaborator for Boddess.com

One of the iconic and most loved actor, Bhumi Pednekar joins Boddess.com on its journey to empower woman



20th September, 2021, New Delhi - The multi beauty tech and wellness platform, Boddess.com is proud to announce the multi-faceted Bhumi Pednekar as its first ever brand ambassador. Her role with the platform will be as versatile as her choice of roles when it comes to cinema. She joins the brand not just as an ambassador but also as a beauty collaborator.

Embracing the brand ideology of building a community with its consumers, Bhumi deeply resonates with the brand's idea of empowering women and offering them a personalized and premium luxury experience. Boddess with its new brand ambassador and collaborator intends on engaging and interacting with a wider audience. The brand will soon be releasing a marketing campaign featuring Bhumi, across print, social media and digital platforms.

As an actress, Bhumi stands for versatility which is exactly what the beauty platform offers with its wide range of brands and services. Boddess is India's premium beauty destination with the customer and technology at its core. Its digital platform powered by Virtual Pro and advanced Skin Diagnostics coupled with some of the world's most premium and exclusive brands makes Boddess one of a kind beauty platform for the Indian customer. With the perfect blend of digitization and bespoke customization, Boddess democratizes premium beauty in an honest and approachable way. Boddess aspires to be more than just a shopping destination. With curated product collections, live access to beauty and skincare experts and hyper personalized technology/virtual pro experience, the platform educates the customer and helps them discover exactly what works for them.

In her role as the ambassador, Bhumi will not only establish a strong connection with Boddess' existing audience but also help get on-board a new set of beauty enthusiasts and tech-savvy customers across the nation. Boddess' association with Bhumi will play a pivotal role in extending a superlative customer experience to consumers.

Commenting on the association, Ritika Sharma, Founder and CEO, House of Beauty said, We are extremely excited to welcome Bhumi to our Boddess team as she brings her versatility and values to the platform. Bhumi is off-beat in communicating a vision of a strong, empowered modern Indian woman who embodies ideologies of substance, self-care and empowerment reflected in Boddess' brand values. Sharing a mutual love towards beauty and wellness, Bhumi and Boddess are perfectly in sync with the beliefs and ideology of educating and empowering women. Thrilled to be starting this journey with Bhumi to build a revolutionary multi beauty tech and wellness platform that helps consumers make an informed decision .

Commenting on her new role in the Boddess team, Bhumi said, I am delighted to associate with Boddess. I have been fond of the platform since its launch last year as I resonate with its philosophy and language. As a beauty enthusiast, I was always looking for a platform that provides a personalized customer experience as beauty is personal to each person. ``

With its unique offering, Boddess has established itself amongst India's leading beauty-tech retailers. Backed by its Unique Data centric features and cutting-edge technology, Boddess is set to capture a significant share in the

14 billion beauty industry in India with its best skincare, wellness, makeup and beauty products. Since its inception in 2020, the platform has expanded and reached an audience across 15,000 pin codes and is expected to be serviceable pan India by the end of this year.

As the platform continues to grow by pushing all the boundaries with its distinctive virtual tools and personalized product recommendations. Bhumi's role as a brand ambassador and beauty collaborator will be a great addition towards building the Boddess community.