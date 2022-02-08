Bhumi calls 'Badhaai Do' an 'eye-opener' for India

One of the most-awaited films of 2022, 'Badhaai Do' is set for a theatrical release on February 11. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. 'Badhaai Do' revolves around a lavender marriage setting where Rajkummar plays a cop and Bhumi essays the role of a Physical Education teacher.

The trailer of the upcoming movie has already garnered a high number of views and appreciation from the audience.

According to a report of a leading daily, Bhumi in a new statement said that she is happy to bring such a vision to life.

"I'm really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a unique project and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do 'Badhaai Do' was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India," she said.

Pednekar added that 'Badhaai Do' is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. She said it is exciting to be an actor in these times as such topics are being backed by big producers who believe in bringing a change in society.

"As a human being, I'm drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope 'Badhaai Do' does just the same. I cannot wait for people to watch this film because it is truly endearing," she added.